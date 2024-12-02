IDnow adds new features to its platform

Among the new features included in IDnow’s platform are automated document liveness capabilities, financial risk checks, data checks, and fraud prevention tools. What is more, the expansion further entails the integration of a no-code workflow management tool.

Following the acquisition of ARIADNEXT and Trust Management AG, in 2021, IDnow can now provide a wide range of identity verification services through a single integrated platform that serves over 900 global clients that activate in a wide array of industries.





A more in-depth look at the new features

The automated document liveness check requires the user to record a video of the document they want to check. As a result, by leveraging IDnow’s expertise in video analysis, the system automatically verifies the security elements of the document including, for instance, holograms. The feature is addressed to businesses that aim to counter the risk of fraud through forged documents.

As part of the expansion, IDnow also provides automated Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money-Laundering (AML) offerings. The AML service includes the screening against global Politically Exposed Persons (PEP) and sanction lists to ensure compliance during as well as after the onboarding stage.

The data checks that are featured in this expansion can allow for a short KYC process that specifically, but not solely, caters to use cases that are subject to regulation by the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) or by the UK Gaming Commission (UKGC).

The AML and real-time data checks can be configured using the self-service orchestration portal that is available for customers. The portal allows them to customise the verification features available via drag-and-drop on the incorporated dashboard.

What is more, the platform expansion also comes with offerings regarding financial risk checks that make use of self-declared and third-party information. These checks are particularly useful for gambling companies as they offer a comprehensive understanding of affordability indicators. Therefore, gambling businesses can ensure that they comply with the UK Gambling Act updates.

By leveraging self-declared and third-party data, businesses can also monitor their players’ evolving circumstances and the income they report without having to make use of any additional documentation.

To detect fraudulent attempts, may they be unique or part of a series of attacks, the identity proofing platform utilises fraud prevention technology that captures risk signals from data sources such as biometrics, documents, or devices, among others.

Moreover, IDnow actively collaborates with authorities, a relationship that makes it possible for the identityproofing platform to gain knowledge regarding fraudulent schemes and practices from all around the world.