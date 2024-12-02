The IDnow platform combines the newly incorporated CPF database checks with automated document liveness capabilities, a fully automated Know Your Customer (KYC) process, and anti-money laundering (AML) services. The AML services include screening against various global Politically Exposed Persons (PEP) and Sanction lists. To identify both single and serial fraud attempts, IDnow's platform leverages proprietary fraud prevention technologies that collect risk signals from biometrics, documents, devices, and other data sources.

The CPF document is issued by the Brazilian Federal Revenue Department and contains essential information such as name, date of birth, and CPF status. CPF is a requirement for voting, university enrolment, or involvement in Brazilian politics, and the inclusion of CPF checks aims to add an extra layer of identity verification, sourced from a trusted federal entity, to the IDnow onboarding process.

In Brazil, citizens possess numerous paper-based documents without a standardised or centralised ID system administered by the federal government. According to IDnow, this has historically presented challenges in automating document verification, and the company's new solution aims to address this issue directly.

Officials from IDnow offered some insight into this collaboration with the Brazilian government and industry experts. They revealed that this joint effort aims to make sure that the IDnow solution can deliver comprehensive, scalable identity verification to Brazilian gaming and gambling operators. Recognising the need for additional security, IDnow integrated CPF checks into its document verification process at no extra cost to the operator. IDnow officials expressed their belief that KYC should be an enabler, not a burden.

Age verification and protection

According to the company press release, the Brazilian government has taken steps to regulate sports betting, which could trigger a market expansion. In this context, operators are seeking fully compliant solutions to combat money laundering and other financial crimes.

IDnow officials talked about these new regulations and their objectives. According to them, the primary aim of these regulations is to enhance the safety of sports betting for players and platforms by preventing fraud and underage gambling. IDnow's automated solution, featuring integrated CPF checks, aims to prevent and safeguard underage individuals from participating in gambling activities while ensuring a smooth and efficient onboarding process.

Eyas Gaming has already formed a partnership with IDnow in the Brazilian market. Officials from Eyas Gaming revealed that, as a result of this partnership, some players looking to sign up will have to undergo an automated, AI-based document verification process using IDnow AutoIdent.