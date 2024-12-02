IDnow acquires ARIADNEXT





With IDnow and ARIADNEXT joining forces, the companies can provide one identity verification platform, ranging from AI driven to human-assisted technology and from online to point-of-sale verification options. The combination increases the services IDnow offers to the UK, French, and German markets, as well as to international customers with identity verification needs across several jurisdictions and use cases.

IDnow will retain ARIADNEXT’s locations in Rennes, Paris, Madrid, Bucharest, Iasi, and Warsaw, as well as its over 125 employees. The acquisition is subject to regulatory approvals.