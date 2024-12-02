ID.me updates digital identity verification with FIDO U2F security keys

Security Keys, such as the YubiKey, are being introduced as an additional form of two-factor authentication for those seeking extra protection. This solution fights phishing threats as thieves can compromise a user’s account only by stealing physically a physical FIDO U2F Security Key.

ID.me, a digital identity platform, provides identity proofing services for three different federal agencies and this will be first roll out of FIDO U2F for 2-factor authentication for government agencies in the US. The option will be presented to users alongside existing two-factor authentication choices, such as a code sent by text message, and a call to a landline.

This launch supports FIDO Alliance U2F authentication standards, designed to reduce the reliance on passwords and improve the user-experience for identity proofing. The FIDO Alliance currently consists of over 250 industry members and partners dedicated to developing new standards for stronger online identity authentication.