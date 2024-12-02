ID.me secures USD 19 mln to further develop digital identity solutions

The company plans to invest these funds in sales, marketing and product development. ID.mes Identity Gateway allows individuals to tie their legal identity to a digital login that is accepted across multiple websites, eliminating the need to create a new login or to verify identity at each site directly. As part of the transaction, FTV Capital partner Liron Gitig will join the companys board of directors.

ID.mes Identity Gateway verifies identity by remotely checking government issued identity documents with machine vision, mobile network operator (MNO) data, authoritative government and commercial databases, along with device identity and fraud algorithms.

ID.me provides Identity-as-a-Service to over 200 organizations, including Veterans Affairs, State of Maine, Fanatics, Under Armour and USAA. With ID.mes technology, Veterans can access services like prescription refill and messaging with their healthcare provider, anywhere they have a connection to the internet by registering a Vets.gov account using ID.mes online Identity Gateway.