ID.me identity verification platform is FedRAMP Ready

The Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program, or FedRAMP, is a security assessment and authorization process the federal government uses to ensure cloud technologies meet the strictest of security standards. Vendors like ID.me must obtain FedRAMP Ready status as a first step to be considered by federal agencies looking to procure new cloud technology that will store government data.

ID.me currently supports four federal agencies for online identity proofing, attribute validation and authentication. The company uses a combination of remote verification of physical IDs, mobile network operator data, fraud algorithms, and FIDO U2F multi-factor authentication features to verify a users identity for high-risk transactions.

FedRAMP Ready status gives ID.me partners the assurance that its controls related to data security, privacy and confidentiality are operating as designed. As a FedRAMP Ready vendor, ID.me is now available on the FedRAMP marketplace for government agencies and contractors.