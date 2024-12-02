ID.me adds support for social logins

Consumers can now link Facebook, Google, LinkedIn and PayPal logins to group affiliations that qualify them for exclusive promotions, such as a student or military discount, while shopping online.

Once an eligible consumer has linked their social login of choice to a verified group status one time, ID.me is able to let other ecommerce and ticketing partners that use ID.me’s platform know if a customer is eligible for a particular group discount at login without any additional verification.

ID.me Wallet holders can now use their social logins to redeem a group discount offered on any ID.me partner website, including over 400 name brands like Dell, Fanatics, Major League Baseball, Tickets.com and NFL Shop or on the ID.me marketplace, ID.me/Shop. Once a new customer has registered, and is verified as a member of the military, teacher, student, first responder or government employee community, the customer’s group affiliation and social login are tied together to enable repeat usage across brands without subjecting the user to another group verification check.

The social login the user chooses is not able to track the user’s transaction history or to access the personal information the user submits when using ID.me’s service. Additionally, users control the release of any information ID.me transmits on their behalf to a third party via a permission module that requires user consent to complete a transaction.

ID.me enables consumers to prove their identity online while controlling how their personal data is shared.