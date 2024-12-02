IDEX's biometric cards enter the Japanese market

The TrustedBio reference design was built to be a turnkey solution that allows financial institutions to develop and launch biometric cards more quickly. It pairs an SLC38 security controller from Infineon with IDEX’s TrustedBio fingerprint sensor and dedicated card operating system, in addition to other hardware and software components.

As per the terms of the new partnership, IDEX and its partner will work together to develop cards based on the design. They will also execute a joint go-to-market and customer engagement strategy. The two companies are hoping to move into mass production sometime later in 2022, as the biometric card market enters the commercialisation phase internationally. The agreement includes an initial order for IDEX’s biometric products.

IDEX and Infineon introduced their joint card reference design in July 2021, and went on to deliver it to card manufacturers less than a month after it was announced. The two companies also shipped the solution to MKSmart at the beginning of 2022. More recently, the Swedish challenger bank Rocker moved forward with the launch of a Rocker Touch biometric payment card that features IDEX and IDEMIA technology.