IDEX to develop biometric payment card

The company has already demonstrated its fingerprint swipe sensor technology on thin flexible ISO-compliant cards. IDEX’s patented off-chip technology enables a bendable fingerprint sensor that is ideal for smart card integration.

Using proprietary matching algorithms, IDEX’s sensors are able to operate in small, secure processors, adhering to international EMV payment security regulations and maintaining the fingerprint image on the card. IDEX will use its existing touch and swipe sensor platform technology that is currently being tested for the mobile market.