IDEX Biometrics upgrades reference platform for biometric smart cards

The development platform includes hardware, software, and tools that streamline and accelerate software integration and application development, using the company’s biometric authentication solution.

The reference design’s development platform is available now from IDEX Biometrics. Samples of Infineon’s SLC38BML800 security controller can be ordered now, with mass production planned to start at the end of 2021. Samples of IDEX Biometrics’ TrustedBio sensor module also are available now, with mass production by the end of the third quarter of 2021.







