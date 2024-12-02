IDEX Biometrics turnkey solution ramps up volume production

The solution relies on IDEX Biometrics sensors complemented by Infineon Technologies' latest generation SLC38 secure element chips and the IDEX biometric card operating system. Infineon has received a volume production order for SLC38 chips including the IDEX card operating system software from Linxens, which is a global technology company that designs and manufactures flexible electronics in reel-to-reel format for smart cards, and RFID antennas.

Linxens orders add up to 1 million units of the SLC38 secure element, which will be assembled into custom EMV modules for the IDEX Biometric Payment turnkey solution to support demand for the complete IDEX biometric reference card solution. What makes IDEX Biometrics technology stand out is the fact that it can reduce the time to market for card manufacturers. According to streetinsider.com, more than 10 card manufacturers around the world are in the queue to commercialize the IDEX Biometrics solution in 2023.

IDEX Biometrics officials cited by the same source expressed their excitement to see their biometric smart card solution reaching the commercialization phase. They also emphasised that card manufacturers acknowledge the value of having a complete, pre-certified solution offering from companies such as Linxens and IDEX Biometrics.

More information about IDEX Biometrics

IDEX Biometrics is a global technology company that specialises in fingerprint biometrics, offering authentication solutions across payments, digital identity, and access control. The company’s solutions are based on patented and proprietary sensor technologies, integrated circuit designs, and software, targeting card-based applications for payments and digital authentication.

In January 2023, IDEX Biometrics has announced its second biometric payment card programme in Turkey with a local bank. This collaboration confirms the growing demand for biometric payment cards in Turkey, as market research from IDEX Biometrics indicates a strong consumer demand, with over 80% of consumers in Turkey interested in biometric payment cards. To be specific, Turkey is one of the largest payment card markets in the world and demonstrates a great opportunity with more than 250 million cards in circulation and 1.8 million acceptance locations.

In November 2022, IDEX Biometrics has partnered with tech provider M-Tech Innovations to bring biometric payment cards in India. This partnership aimed to provide banks and other smart card issuers with biometric card solutions for the Indian market. India is one of the world’s fastest-growing payment card markets with close to 1 billion cards issued annually and with 5 million acceptance locations.