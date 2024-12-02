IDEX Biometrics, Tongxin Microelectronics achieve payment card China UnionPay certification

TMC is a SE supplier in China focused on the smart card industry and the goal of its partnership with IDEX is to accelerate biometric smart card adoption. This certification leverages the ongoing collaboration between the two companies. The certified payment card is manufactured by Goldpac, and it is ready for volume production.

IDEX’s strategy is to partner with SE industry leaders, such as TMC, for providing solutions to all global card manufacturers, Globe News Wire reports. This ensures compatibility between the SE and IDEX’s biometric solutions and facilitates the card manufacturer’s development process.