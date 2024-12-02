IDEX Biometrics partners with Toppan Gravity

Through this collaboration, the two companies respond to the expanding demand for trusted and user-centric payment solutions. Toppan Gravity, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Toppan Group and a solutions provider in the secure payment and identity industries, serves over 500 banks, governments, and corporations globally, with an annual production of over 30 million payment cards.
IDEX Biometrics – Toppan Gravity partnership capabilities
By launching biometric smart cards, Toppan Gravity can improve its banking and identify offerings, introducing biometric smart cards to the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. As per the information detailed in the press release, an initial order for IDEX Pay was placed, with the cards anticipated to reach the market by the first quarter of 2024. According to Toppan Gravity’s officials, the company is committed to meeting the growing demand for biometric payment cards. By leveraging the capabilities of the IDEX Biometrics technology platform, Toppan Gravity aims to enhance the payment experience, with the partnership aiming to advance secure payments and digital authentication. Moreover, by joining forces with IDEX Biometrics, the company solidifies its commitment to driving innovation in the financial technology landscape.
Representatives from IDEX Biometrics stated that, as Toppan Gravity has an offering across products and solutions for government agencies, financial institutions, telecom operators, and retailers, the company is well-positioned to accelerate the growth of biometric smart cards. By working together, the two companies focus on enabling markets globally with secure payments and digital authentication.
IDEX Biometrics’ recent developments and collaborations
As a global participant in fingerprint biometrics, IDEX Biometrics provides authentication solutions across payments, access control, and digital identity. With its solutions, the company focuses on providing convenience, security, and simplified user experience, as they are developed on patented and proprietary sensor technologies and integrated with circuit designs and software. In recent months, IDEX Biometrics entered multiple partnerships to advance its development strategy. At the end of November 2023, the company received
an initial order for IDEX Pay from a partner in Asia who intended to deploy biometric metal payment cards for its global clients. IDEX Pay, the company’s optimised reference design, was developed to be suitable for metal cards. In addition, IDEX Biometrics allowed manufacturing partners with product and implementation guidelines.
Furthermore, in October 2023, IDEX Biometrics partnered
with KONA I to introduce biometric cards for clients around the world. The two companies intended to deploy biometric payment cards across both recycled PVC and metal cards for their bank customers globally. At that time, an initial order for IDEX Pay was shipped to the KONA I. Considering the demand for metal cards from challenger and traditional banks, IDEX Biometrics and KONA I aimed to focus on developing the service to meet the requirements of customers and clients, while also maintaining compliance with the laws of the industry.
During the same period, IDEX Biometrics gained approval
from Mastercard for IDEX Pay biometric smart cards, accelerating production with efficient certification processes. The Letter of Approval (LoA) enabled the company to industrialise the production of biometric payment cards.