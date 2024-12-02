IDEX Biometrics partners with Toppan Gravity

Through this collaboration, the two companies respond to the expanding demand for trusted and user-centric payment solutions. Toppan Gravity, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Toppan Group and a solutions provider in the secure payment and identity industries, serves over 500 banks, governments, and corporations globally, with an annual production of over 30 million payment cards.











IDEX Biometrics – Toppan Gravity partnership capabilities

By launching biometric smart cards, Toppan Gravity can improve its banking and identify offerings, introducing biometric smart cards to the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. As per the information detailed in the press release, an initial order for IDEX Pay was placed, with the cards anticipated to reach the market by the first quarter of 2024. According to Toppan Gravity’s officials, the company is committed to meeting the growing demand for biometric payment cards. By leveraging the capabilities of the IDEX Biometrics technology platform, Toppan Gravity aims to enhance the payment experience, with the partnership aiming to advance secure payments and digital authentication. Moreover, by joining forces with IDEX Biometrics, the company solidifies its commitment to driving innovation in the financial technology landscape.



Representatives from IDEX Biometrics stated that, as Toppan Gravity has an offering across products and solutions for government agencies, financial institutions, telecom operators, and retailers, the company is well-positioned to accelerate the growth of biometric smart cards. By working together, the two companies focus on enabling markets globally with secure payments and digital authentication.





IDEX Biometrics’ recent developments and collaborations