IDEX Biometrics partners with PONE Biometrics

Based on the information detailed in the press release, the IDEX Biometrics sensors are set to support a variety of next-generation access control solutions with fingerprint authentication.





Digital authentication and collaboration details

PONE Biometrics provides a next-generation open-API smart device, OFFPAD, usable across FIDO2-certified IAM (Identity and Access Management) platforms, which leverages fingerprint sensor technology from IDEX Biometrics. The product offerings are believed to bring to market increased-performance authentication solutions, optimised for logical access, and targeting highly sensitive security applications within the enterprise, public sector, healthcare, and defence industries.

Commenting on the announcement, Jan-Erik Skaug, CEO of PONE Biometrics advised that fingerprints’ unique nature makes them the ideal biometric solution when talking about strong authentication in a convenient and easy-to-use manner, enabling a simplified experience for customers.











As per their statement, the IDEX Biometric collaboration brings technology and systems to market and supports the company’s ‘disruptive approach’ for upgraded security via a phishing-resistant device. The spokesperson said that PONE’s OFFPAD solution that leverages the IDEX Biometrics sensor solution will launch in Q2 2023, adding that the close partnership with IDEX Biometrics has been critical in furthering the accelerated release.

Catharina Eklof, CCO of IDEX Biometrics stated that Pone Biometrics’ solution addresses an immediate market need, that of increasingly secure authentication that is both easy to use and deploy. The company official advised that as over 70% of reported security breaches originate through disparate endpoints like mobile devices or Wi-Fi-enabled laptops, the OFFPAD solution targets organisations that look to avoid the vulnerabilities and burdens associated with passwords and PINs.

What is more, collaborations with tech companies like PONE Biometrics enable IDEX to further showcase use cases for biometric-based solutions, with the representative adding that in addition to securing payments, biometric cards are becoming a standard approach to digital authentication.





IDEX Biometrics, PONE Biometrics strategy and offering

A global technology provider within the fingerprint biometrics field, IDEX Biometrics offers authentication solutions across payments, access control, and digital identity. Built on patented and proprietary sensor technologies, integrated circuit designs, and software, its biometric solutions target card-based applications for payments and digital authentication.

A Norway-based cyber tech company, PONE provides the OFFPAD, a biometric defence against cyberattacks which enables strong passwordless authentication (FIDO 2) and easy-to-use, phishing-resistant security, designed to protect employees no matter the location or device.