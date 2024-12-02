IDEX Biometrics partners with MCS Microsystems

Through this partnership, MCS will develop biometric smart cards for identity access that will integrate IDEX Biometrics’ fingerprint technology. Moreover, by partnering with Malaysia-based MCS Microsystems, IDEX Biometrics will expand its operations in the Asia Pacific region.

The smart cards in question are based on the latest sensor solution from IDEX Biometrics, which is able to ensure fast, accurate, and seamless authentication according to the official press release. As high-assurance performance and biometric matching can improve the performance and security of trusted ID solutions, IDEX Biometrics offerings continue to expand into non-payment segments. In the fourth quarter of 2023, IDEX Biometrics wants to introduce this battery-less solution to various partners and clients across Southeast Asia, North America and Europe.

In the company press release, IDEX officials talked about the identity access management market and its estimated USD 53 billion valuation by 2026. They also mentioned their joint solution with MCS and emphasised that it positions them well in the emerging market.

MCS representatives talked about the new biometric multi-application card solution and brought up its cost efficiency, longevity, and improved biometric performance when compared to previous solutions. They also highlighted that it can address key business challenges for their customers.

More information about these two companies

IDEX Biometrics is a technology company that specialises in fingerprint biometrics, offering authentication solutions across payments, access control, and digital identity. Built on patented and proprietary sensor technologies, integrated circuit designs, and software, these biometric solutions target card-based applications for payments and digital authentication.

In April 2023, IDEX partnered with cyber tech company PONE Biometrics to provide biometric sensor modules for digital authentication. The collaboration brings technology and systems to market and supports the company’s ‘disruptive approach’ for upgraded security via a phishing-resistant device. Company representatives revealed that PONE’s OFFPAD solution leverages the IDEX Biometrics sensor solution and will launch in Q2 2023, adding that the close partnership with IDEX Biometrics has been critical in supporting the accelerated release.

MCS Microsystems offers secured smartcards and related technologies, supporting more than 30 national identification projects and 50 million users since 1999. The company’s portfolio includes a fourth-generation multi-application chip operating system (COS) for Trusted ID applications, biometric ID cards, emerging multi-modal biometric solutions from technology partners, and eco-friendly materials and efficient methods for ID document manufacturing. MCS’s latest development is an information switch platform that relies on a QR code as a digital verifiable credential to control data sharing between service providers.