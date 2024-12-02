IDEX Biometrics partners with jNet and Infineon Technologies

The IDEX turnkey solution is an extension of jNet’s Javelin EMV COS, which is based on Java CardTM, an open application platform used to secure smart cards. The initial software release has been optimised for use with the differentiated smart card reference design jointly announced earlier in 2021 by IDEX Biometrics and Infineon Technologies.

The tight integration of this design enables fingerprint authentication with low latency, high accuracy, and power efficiency. Full biometrically-authenticated EMV transactions can be completed in approximately 500 milliseconds end to end. The platform solution enables user enrolment, secure storage of fingerprint templates, and rapid matching, all without any biometric data ever leaving the card.