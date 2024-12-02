IDEX Biometrics partners with DoelPay





The biometric payment cards are expected to be integrated within the Bangladesh-based bank partners of DoelPay by the fourth quarter of 2023.

The aim of the collaboration is set on providing customers and users from the region with improved and secure payment offerings, as both of the companies will focus on fighting fraud and other online threats. Moreover, the deal will offer DoelPay’s bank partners the possibility to enter the market efficiently and safely.











IDEX Biometrics’ strategy of development

Norway-based IDEX Biometrics is a global technology provider, offering its client base and partners numerous services across multiple industry areas, such as payments, access control, or digital identity. The biometrics solutions were designed to target card-based applications for payments and digital authentication in order to enhance the customer experience and overall privacy of users and businesses.

The company had multiple collaborations and product launches in the last couple of months, covering multiple geographic areas.

In May 2023, IDEX Biometrics partnered with smart card solution provider MCS Microsystems, for the development of multi-application biometric smart cards. Throughout this deal, MCS was set to develop biometric smart cards for identity access that focused on integrating IDEX Biometrics’ fingerprint technology. Furthermore, the firm was given the possibility to expand its operations and offerings in the Asia Pacific region.

Earlier in April 2023, IDEX Biometrics collaborated with cyber tech company PONE Biometrics in order to provide biometric sensor modules for the process of digital authentication. The sensors provided by IDEX Biometrics were meant to support a variety of access control services with the leverage of fingerprint authentication.

This collaboration provided IDEX Biometrics with the possibility to further showcase use cases for biometric-based solutions, for the process of securing customers’ payments and transactions.

IDEX Biometrics announced its decision to enter volume production with Infineon Technologies and Linxens in March 2023. The service relied on IDEX Biometrics’ sensors which were complemented by Infineon Technologies’ SLC38 secure element chips and the IDEX Biometrics’ card opening system. Infineon received a volume production order for SLC38 chips, including the IDEX card operating system software provided by Linxens.

In January 2023, the company announced its second biometric payment card programme in Turkey, in collaboration with a bank from the region. The deal was set to bring biometric payment cards to the market of Turkey.

Furthermore, IDEX Biometric aimed to introduce biometric payment cards in India as well, through its strategic partnership with M-Tech. The collaboration was set to provide banks and other smart card issuers with biometric card solutions for the Indian market.