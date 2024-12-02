IDEX Biometrics partners with Beautiful Card Corporation

Through this partnership, IDEX Biometrics will benefit from Beautiful Card Corporation’s expertise to support market acceleration in Asia and around the world. Moreover, the collaboration between the two entities comes in the context of increased demand from issuers and banks in Asia.

BCC specialises in the manufacturing, packaging, and personalisation of payment and multiple-application cards, and according to the company press release, it has an annual production of 121 million payment cards. BCC is also certified by Mastercard, Visa and JCB, and it offers eco-sustainable card solutions.

In the official press release, BCC representatives talked about the importance of expanding the consumer reach of biometric smart cards. They also revealed the company’s plans to deliver a seamless experience that meets growing customer demand.

Officials from IDEX Biometrics brought up the company’s recent partnership and highlighted BCC’s extensive portfolio and expertise in smart card manufacturing, as well as the partnership’s potential to advance the scaled adoption of biometric smart cards around the world.

What else has IDEX Biometrics been up to?

IDEX Biometrics is a global technology company that specialises in fingerprint biometrics, providing authentication solutions across payments, access control, and digital identity. Built on patented and proprietary sensor technologies, integrated circuit designs, and software, the company’s biometric solutions target card-based applications for payments and digital authentication.

In May 2023, IDEX Biometrics announced its partnership with payment solution provider DoelPay to expand its biometric payment card services in Bangladesh. The goal of this partnership was to provide customers and users from the region with improved and secure payment offerings. Moreover, the deal offered DoelPay’s bank partners the possibility to enter the market in a safe and efficient way.

In the same month, IDEX Biometrics partnered with smart card solution provider MCS Microsystems to develop multi-application biometric smart cards. Through this partnership, MCS developed biometric smart cards for identity access that integrated IDEX Biometrics’ fingerprint technology. Moreover, by partnering with Malaysia-based MCS Microsystems, IDEX expanded its presence in the Asia Pacific region.

As per the official press release, IDEX officials talked about the identity access management market and its estimated USD 53 billion valuation by 2026. They also mentioned their joint solution with MCS and emphasised that it positions them well in the emerging market.