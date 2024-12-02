IDEX Biometrics obtains Visa and Mastercard Certifications

The order came from IDEMIA, IDEX’s partner in biometric payment cards. The companies officially unveiled their joint solution in 2021, and IDEX has now revealed that IDEMIA has placed a large production order for the TrustedBio sensor.

The sensor will be integrated into IDEMIA’s F.CODE payment card, and IDEX says deliveries for the order will begin early 2022. In a statement announcing the order, IDEX explained that it ‘represents a material increase’ to the company’s current backlog.

The order arrives alongside certifications from Mastercard and Visa. Each of the financial services companies has issued a Letter of Approval for IDEMIA’s F.CODE solution, effectively verifying to merchants, issuers, and other players in the payments ecosystem that the biometric card will be fully functional with EMV payment systems, just like any other EMV card.