IDEX Biometrics introduces its new product, TrustedBio Max





TrustedBio Max provides a level of single-device functionality available for card-based fingerprint authentication. The TrustedBio family of products integrates into the sensor package a proprietary ASIC delivering biometric functions and encryption, eliminating the need for a separate biometric microcontroller. The TrustedBio ASIC also integrates RF-power harvesting, and voltage management circuitry, enabling battery-free operation while maintaining operating clock speeds.

TrustedBio Max enables a user experience with biometric processing completing in 250 milliseconds, and power efficiency that exceeds EMV specifications. Optimizsd image capture and processing is achieved using an Arm Cortex-M3 32-bit processor, operating up to 200 MHz, and a proprietary dedicated hardware to speed-up biometric authentication and anti-spoofing algorithms.