IDEX Biometrics, IDEMIA launch new biometric payment card

The two companies had previously announced that they would be conducting a biometric card pilot in the latter half of 2020, ahead of an anticipated commercial launch sometime in 2021. The card features the new TrustedBio sensor from IDEX Biometrics, and will allow users to authorise payments via fingerprint recognition.

IDEMIA licensed IDEX’s fingerprint enrolment solution back in 2019. The two companies have been collaborating on biometric payment cards since 2016. IDEX’s TrustedBio sensor, meanwhile, was built with the aim of reducing smart card manufacturing costs, and went into mass production in March 2021. The sensor was integrated into the Zwipe Pay ONE platform after Zwipe participated in the card pilot with IDEX and IDEMIA.