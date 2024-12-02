IDEX Biometrics fast-tracks Mastercard certification

IDEX Biometrics has received a Letter of Approval (LoA) from Mastercard for biometric smart cards based on the recent IDEX Pay certified biometric solution.











This LoA allows the card manufacturer to rapidly move to industrialised production of biometric payment cards. In anticipation of the certification, the card manufacturer has placed a production order, as previously announced by IDEX Biometrics.

IDEX Biometrics officials highlight the swift approval after their certification, showcasing the efficiency of their biometric card production. This, combined with Mastercard's streamlined certification, enables manufacturers to provide global biometric smart card solutions for payments and digital authentication to various sectors.





Previous news from IDEX Biometrics

In September 2023, IDEX Biometrics has partnered with global card manufacturer KL HI-TECH to launch biometric payment cards in India. KL HI-TECH, with certifications from major card networks, plans to deploy these cards in Q1 2024.

The partnership aims to leverage India's growing biometric authentication and payment card market, combining IDEX Biometrics' technology expertise with KL HI-TECH's strong market position and banking partnerships in the region.

In July 2023, the Norway-based card manufacturer has also teamed up with Goldpac Fintech Hong Kong to globally issue biometric smart cards for payments and identity access. Goldpac, certified by major card networks, plans to commercialise these cards by the end of 2023.

The collaboration aims to meet the rising demand in banking and fintech markets, providing high-performing and cost-efficient biometric card solutions to customers. IDEX Biometrics views Goldpac as a crucial ecosystem partner, leveraging their extensive bank portfolio and expertise for commercial acceleration.





What does IDEX Biometrics do?

IDEX Biometrics is a provider of fingerprint identification technologies offering simple, secure, and personal authentication for all. They help people make payments, prove their identity, gain access to information, or unlock devices with the touch of a finger. They invent, engineer, and commercialise these secure, yet user-friendly solutions. The company’s total addressable market represents a fast growing multi-billion-unit opportunity.