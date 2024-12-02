IDEX Biometrics achieves EMVCo certification

According to Yahoo Finance, this evaluation and certification recognises IDEX as a secured provider of key components included within EMVCo certified final products. With this certification, the company marks another key milestone in its preparations for expected mass production of biometric smart cards.

Representatives of IDEX say that through this achievement, smartcard manufacturers can directly integrate IDEX’s biometric software, use our reference designs, and embed IDEX’s sensors in their products. Now, the smart card manufacturers can also experience a facilitated certification process.