Idesco and FST Biometrics enter strategic alliance

Idesco will now offer In Motion Identification (IMID) technology that includes facial recognition and behavioral analytics to swiftly identify those with access authorization, while preventing entry of unauthorized visitors.

Idesco offers security products including, digital ID badging systems, access control, biometrics, turnstiles, visitor management, and digital video surveillance. Idesco started as a pioneer in ID Badging, and has evolved into a security systems integrator that designs and manages system installations in universities, television networks, and large municipalities.

FST Biometrics is a biometric access control solutions provider. FST Biometrics’ IMID product line provides security and convenience by fusion of real time information for automatic access control.