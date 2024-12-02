Identiv joins FIDO Alliance for authentication solutions

FIDO Alliance members commit to share technology and collaborate to deliver open specifications for universal strong authentication that enables FIDO-compliant authentication methods to be interoperable, secure and private.

The FIDO Alliance, fidoalliance.org, was formed in July 2012 to address the lack of interoperability among strong authentication technologies, and remedy the problems users face with creating and remembering multiple usernames and passwords.

Identiv is a global security technology company. CIOs, CSOs and product departments rely upon Identiv’s trust solutions to reduce risk, achieve compliance, and protect brand identity.