IdentityX joins FIDO Alliance board

Since its founding in 2010, IdentityX has pioneered methods for combining multiple identity factors (including biometrics, device authentication, PIN, and location), enabling users to choose the factor or combination of factors that best meets their situational needs and preferences. IdentityX will work with the Alliance to create authentication solutions and reduce online fraud and safeguard personal data, transactions and identities.

FIDO members commit to share technology and collaborate to deliver open specifications for universal strong authentication that enables FIDO-compliant authentication methods to be interoperable, more secure and private, and easier to use.

Publicly launched in February 2013, the FIDO Alliance was formed to address the lack of interoperability among strong authentication devices as well as the problems users face with creating and remembering multiple usernames and passwords.

