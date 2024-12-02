IdentityMind to provide KYC and AML compliance support for Etherparty

Etherparty’s crowdfund platform uses FUEL tokens so users can pay with all services across all product pillars with FUEL, an ERC-20 compatible token. Etherparty’s Rocket software product expects to support well over 20 crowdsales on multiple blockchains this year.

IdentityMind provides a solution for customer onboarding, helping companies conduct know your customer (KYC) in an automated fashion, while meeting regulations worldwide. In addition, it provides anti-money laundering (AML) checks on potential ICO contributors.

IdentityMind Global provides a SaaS platform that builds, maintains and analyzes digital identities worldwide, allowing companies to carry out identity proofing, risk-based authentication, regulatory identification, and to detect and prevent identity fraud. For more information about IdentityMind, please check out a detailed profile in our web fraud & e-identity company database.