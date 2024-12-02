IdentityMind to integrate authentication APIs from Confirm.io ID

The partnership “strengthens regulatory and compliance automation with integrated, real-time mobile identity authentication services in support of Know Your Customer (KYC), Sanctions and PEP screening and Fraud Prevention” according to a company statement for Biometric Update. Thus, Confirm.io’s advanced document authentication technologies for the US driver’s licenses and IDs are being offered within IdentityMind’ s RegTech platform.

Through its mobile SDKs and RESTful APIs, Confirm.io supports transactions between businesses and consumers by authenticating government issued ID documents. The solution uses remote identity proofing to help customers resolve the ‘Know Your Customer’ issue facing regulated industries such as banking, insurance, and healthcare.