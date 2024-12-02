IdentityMind to boost digital identity verification means with Mitek

The partnership builds upon IdentityMind’s use of Mobile Verify by adding Mitek’s biometric facial comparison technology and Mitek MiSnap Mobile Web SDK to IdentityMind’s identity-based compliance, risk management and fraud prevention platform.

Mitek’s Mobile Verify is technology created for verifying identities in the digital channel so companies can comply with know your customer (KYC) and anti-money laundering (AML) regulations during customer onboarding and throughout their lifecycle.

IdentityMind Global provides a SaaS platform that builds, maintains and analyzes digital identities worldwide, allowing companies to carry out identity proofing, risk-based authentication, regulatory identification, and to detect and prevent identity fraud. For more information about IdentityMind, please check out a detailed profile in our web fraud & e-identity company database.