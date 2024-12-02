IdentityMind ready to meet GDPR requirements

As a data processor, IdentityMind fully complies with GDPR and uses it solely for fraud prevention and regulatory purposes. The company’s KYC Plugin, which allows clients to onboard customers, has been updated to meet GDPR readiness.

KYC plugin takes care of consent flow, consent management, right to erasure and data minimization. KYC decisioning process takes into consideration the third-party data sources being used for KYC and their GDPR compliance. IdentityMind’s risk and compliance platform meets the security requirements of GDPR for KYC data.

IdentityMind Global provides a SaaS platform that builds, maintains and analyzes digital identities worldwide, allowing companies to carry out identity proofing, risk-based authentication, regulatory identification, and to detect and prevent identity fraud.