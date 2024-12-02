IdentityMind, iovation to facilitate device intelligence

As part of this partnership, iovation's device-based solution will be available via the IdentityMind Platform, and will add a stronger device representation to IdentityMind's digital identity platform. Thus, IdentityMind’s customers will get access to iovation's fraud prevention techy, while they can exchange intelligence through iovation's network of fraud prevention professionals.

Yahoo Finance also suggests that iovation will become the device reputation anchor for IdentityMind's identity intelligence. iovation will leverage the power of device intelligence alongside IdentityMind's identity verification solutions to stop fraud and provide customers with a great experience.