IdentityMind identifies risk with Identity Graph Intelligence

IGI, which is a key extension of IdentityMind’s Trusted Digital Identities (TDI) API, uncovers risk and money laundering scenarios in real time by applying big data analysis to the correlation of a digital entity’s identity attributes, transactions and behaviors.

TDI are the result of carefully collecting and correlating identity data, their behaviors, and their potential affiliations to illicit groups and activities. In many financial scenarios there are multiple entities involved or related to those entities performing a transaction. These are the scenarios where Identity Graph Intelligence is more relevant.

IdentityMind Global is an ecommerce and financial technology company providing fraud prevention and risk management services for financial institutions and online merchants.