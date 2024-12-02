IdentityMind Global provides compliance services for Bitcoin start-ups

The newly released program includes:

• onboarding process allowing companies to begin processing transactions;

• integration point to access more than 15 third-party providers of data and technology;

• transaction monitoring & KYC compliance program offering;

• payment directly with Bitcoin, credit card or PayPal through a new webstore.

IdentityMind Globals flagship platform offers KYC services with worldwide coverage. This includes patent-pending proprietary technology and an ecosystem of more than 15 data and technology partners seamlessly integrated into one platform. In addition to KYC and transaction monitoring, the platform also offers anti-fraud.

IdentityMind Global is an ecommerce company offering an on-demand platform servicing payments, risk management, anti-fraud and anti-money laundering services for acquiring banks, payment processors and gateways, payment service providers (PSP/ISO/MSP,IPSP), digital currency exchanges, financial institutions (banks, money service businesses (MSBs), money transmitters) and online merchants.