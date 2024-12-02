IdentityMind Global boosts fraud detection and risk management with AU10TIX

Acquiring banks, payment processors, payment gateways, payment service providers, and online merchants can now benefit from machine-learning ID document fraud detection and ID-to-Selfie face comparison services provided by AU10TIX.

AU10TIX BOS can deliver combined service of ID authentication, record generation, screening and face matching in under 10 seconds thus speeding up customer onboarding in ecommerce.

IdentityMind Global is an ecommerce and financial technology company which provides fraud prevention and risk management services for financial institutions and online merchants.

AU10TIX, a fully owned subsidiary of ICTS International, provides solutions for automating the capture, classification, authentication and conversion of ID documents and document images to workable digital records.