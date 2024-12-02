IdentityMind Global and ONPEX to offer risk-managed payment platform

The IdentityMind technology has provided fraud prevention solutions that incorporate real-time and historical payment data (e.g. authorization codes, chargeback reason codes, CVV and AVS results) as part of the heuristics (advanced problem solving) and behavioral analysis at the forefront of the transaction evaluation.

To boost its service offering, IdentityMind has chosen ONPEX as a partner. ONPEX white-label cloud payment solution powers hundreds of merchants, PSPs, ISOs, banks and acquirers in over 90 countries. It combines card processing with alternative payment methods on one omni-channel Platform as a Service (PaaS).

The IdentityMind platform provides identity-based payments, risk management, fraud prevention and anti-money laundering services for acquiring banks, payment processors, gateways, payment service providers (PSP/ISO/MSP,IPSP), digital currency exchanges, financial institutions (banks, money service businesses (MSBs), money transmitters, online lenders) and ecommerce merchants.

