IdentityMind, Acuant partnership to boost digital identity proofing

Understanding whos on the other end of the transaction is key to a successful business - online or otherwise. IdentityMind helps its customers understand: if the person on the other end of transaction is a real user; if they are who they say they are; if a business can work with them, and if that business should work with them.

Fundamental to these questions is building an identity, verifying the provided data, and ultimately risk scoring that identity. Acuant AssureID is powered by AI with human assisted machine learning to identify thousands of identity documents in real-time. Having built a large Identity Document library – more than 6,000 ID types – to verify users, Acuant brings its expansive and global reach to this partnership. To find out more about Acuant in terms of their services and offering, please visit our dedicated web fraud & e-identity company database.

IdentityMind, creator of Trusted Digital Identities (TDIs), offers a SaaS platform for online risk management and compliance automation.