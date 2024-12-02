Identity verification startup Trustmatic launches in Ireland

Trustmatic’s Onboarding Trust Platform helps to reduce fraud and improve the customer onboarding experience by guiding users to capture their identity document and a high-quality selfie via their smartphone or webcam.

Trustmatic’s technology then verifies the ID is genuine by extracting the data and performing AI-powered checks using computer vision, facial biometrics, and liveness detection. At the same time, the Trustmatic algorithms can assess each onboarding attempt in real-time and establish if the onboarding is genuine.