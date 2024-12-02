Identity theft rises as people fall victim to vishing

According to a report conducted by fraud prevention service Cifas, identity fraud accounted for 74% of all card fraud in the first six months of 2014, up from 63% in the same period of 2013.

The rise has been driven by “vishing”, where fraudsters phone victims and pretend to be someone else to con them into giving security details.

Lately, criminals have been tricking restaurants into helping them gain access to customers’ bank details.

Vishing or phone phishing is the criminal practice of using social engineering over the telephone system to gain access to private personal and financial information from the public for the purpose of financial reward.