Identity Defined Security Alliance launches identity integration framework

The Alliance’s new integration framework maps out capabilities and technologies that help organizations build integrated, identity-centered security solutions.

The framework features security operations, with focus on security incident and event management (SIEM), user and entity behavioral analytics (UEBA), service management and fraud and risk. Also, it provides the network security which includes data protection, data governance, enterprise mobility management (EMM), data loss prevention, and cloud access security brokers.

The core components are also surrounded by risk management capabilities, including privileged access management (PAM), governance, risk and compliance (GRC).

The Alliance’s founding technology members are included as the following components: Ping Identity (identity and access management), Netskope (CASB), ThreatMetrix (fraud and risk) and VMWare/AirWatch (EMM). Also included are the new Alliance members: Exabeam (UEBA) and Lieberman Software (PAM).

The Alliance also welcomed Exabeam and Lieberman Software to its ecosystem of technology providers. Their partnership will help the Alliance continue developing integrated, identity-centered solutions.