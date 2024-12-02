Identitii joins global NICE Actimize X-Sight marketplace

The NICE Actimize X-Sight Marketplace is a financial crime ecosystem that connects financial institutions with technology providers offering data, applications, and tools. Identitii’s AUSTRAC reporting platform, which will be offered through the X-Sight Marketplace, can be integrated into the NICE Actimize financial crime solutions suite.

Further augmenting NICE Actimize’s solutions for the Australian market, Identitii’s software-as-a-service Regulatory Reporting platform helps financial institutions automate AML/CTF reporting to reduce the risk of non-compliance with financial crime regulations.

Initially available for AUSTRAC reporting in Australia, the Identitii platform adapts for regulatory requirements in other countries, with New Zealand and Canada among the jurisdictions to be added soon.