Identazone updates its security applications

The solution controls identity management and access control to MS Windows PC accounts, encryption of files and data on local PCs, in the cloud, or in shared PC spaces and encryption of entire volumes.

IdentaMaster and IdentaMaster Pro allow the user to choose a biometric scanner fingerprint, finger vein, palm, iris, voice that suits their needs, or to use different technologies or devices as needed. Information can be encrypted using one type of technology and then decrypted using another.

The company seeks to expand the context of biometric security to an integrated data security platform with compatibility across a wide range of biometric security technologies, devices and applications.