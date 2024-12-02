iDenfy to verify identities through Urjanet's data





Urjanet uses the power of utility bill data aggregation to provide their customers with a seamless way to verify end-user identity. Urjanet simplifies the process of leveraging utility data by connecting a global network of over 9,000 electric, natural gas, water, and waste providers.

One of the main goals of iDenfy is to make ID verification and fraud prevention widely available and convenient to as many companies as possible. The ability to verify identities through the consumer’s utility provider is an excellent asset in iDenfy’s identity verification product.