

iDenfy has announced the integration of Sweden’s BankID verification to provide a flexible and secure onboarding workflow for Nordic users.

Following this announcement, the update will enable a secure, government-compliant verification method that accepts electronic identities (eIDs).

In addition, the new integration is particularly valuable for strictly regulated sectors, such as fintech, banking, and other online financial services, as it focuses on ensuring optimised adoption and accessibility of various online platforms through a log-in and onboarding method familiar to the Swedish audience.

More information on iDenfy’s integration of Sweden’s BankID verification solution

According to the official press release, due to the recent integration in iDenfy’s toolkit, businesses and companies will have the possibility to choose BankID as their verification method, which allows them to simplify KYC compliance and build instant trust among Swedish customers. At the same time, the system is suitable for both mobile and desktop versions, a process that provides access to online services, such as banking, with any device the clients prefer to leverage.

The procedure is simple, as users will be securely redirected to the BankID app to authenticate and share their information. Once confirmed, iDenfy will leverage biometric facial recognition and cross-reference the shared data in order to ensure complete accuracy. For customers who haven’t used BankID, the integration is set up as one of the digital ID verification methods, with more expected to be enabled additionally. Once active, it is set to become part of iDenfy’s all-in-one identity verification dashboard, where businesses can track, modify, and manage the entire verification process in real time.

Both companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the local industry as well.



