iDenfy to ensure compliance and security for VIAINVEST

Complying with Data Protection and Privacy Regulations is one of the top priorities for VIAINVEST, making identity verification a vital part of a safe and pleasant customer experience on the lending platform.

According to VIAINVEST, the company searched for reliable and transparent ID verification partners to prevent financial crimes and minimise onboarding costs. The company claims that technology and AI-powered solutions, such as iDenfy's verification service, help improve security and, at the same time, manage customers' data easier.











Why VIAINVEST chose iDenfy?

With security priorities, VIAINVEST aims to enable customers to invest in global lending markets using its user-friendly platform. The business offers asset-backed securities, including thousands of loans as a single financial instrument. VIAINVEST claims that by investing in asset-backed securities, its customers are putting funds into a regulated investment product backed by investor protection, segregated asset holdings, and clear investment offers.

The investment experts informed that iDenfy stood out from other ID verification providers because of the service quality. Another factor that played a massive role in making the decision was trust. According to VIAINVEST, iDenfy offered an all-in-one solution for ID verification and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Screening. VIAINVEST can now accomplish all of its project tasks with just one partner, stressing that less time will be spent on development.

As VIAINVEST explains further, its clients anticipate a quick onboarding and screening process. As a result, the company aims to maintain the highest quality for risk assessments and client identification. Currently, iDenfy will help VIAINVEST comply with the latest standards while offering customers a seamless onboarding and investing experience.





Offering increased security through AI

iDenfy is best known for its end-to-end identity verification solution. The full-stack authentication service is powered by artificial intelligence, which guarantees the accuracy of automatically generated verification results. To ensure its 98.4% success rate, iDenfy tested 5 million different faces and data points. iDenfy's algorithms scan different ID document types in seconds, lifting the responsibility for its partners to review each customer manually during the onboarding process.

According to the startup, identity verification is vital because it improves the chances of any company's success in terms of security, profit, and the all-in-all image. At the moment, iDenfy has more than 500 partners using the digital identity verification service, which, according to VIAINVEST, is a considerable factor that secures a trusted, long-term collaboration between both parties.

