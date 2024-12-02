



MN2S Label Services combines music technology with personalised support for independent artists and record labels. The company uses digital tools and a responsive team to assist artists in maintaining creative control while gaining access to global distribution. Through its partnership with iDenfy, MN2S increases security by enabling real-time identity verification using biometric facial recognition and document scanning. iDenfy's hybrid model integrates AI automation with manual review, ensuring a 99.99% accuracy rate in verifying over 3,000 identity documents worldwide.

By adopting iDenfy's tools, MN2S is addressing the challenges associated with user verification and licensing legitimacy. This partnership gives MN2S a competitive advantage, and it aligns with its commitment to supporting genuine creators and ensuring responsible and ethical music distribution.

Currently, MN2S utilises iDenfy's identity verification product to validate new users and plans to explore the inclusion of Anti-Money Laundering (AML) screening and Know Your Business (KYB) services as the company expands. This initiative is an important step for MN2S in broadening its client base while maintaining compliance and operational efficiency.

Thanks to iDenfy's low-code integration capabilities, the verification suite is embedded within MN2S's platform, requiring minimal technical disruption. This solution optimises the onboarding process by reducing wait times and minimising manual processing for new artists and label partners, an important factor in an industry where timing and credibility influence opportunities.

