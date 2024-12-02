iDenfy teams up with inHouse Pay





iDenfy will provide identity verification for inHouse Pay. inHouse Pay is going to provide a payment initiation service in the Baltic region. This service access a users’ payment account to initiate the transfer of funds on their behalf with the user's consent. Therefore, inHouse Pay solutions allow their customers to pay for goods and services without a hassle.

iDenfy’s identity verification technology will be applied to all identity checks made within inHouse Pay.