



Through this move, Evemo is set to leverage iDenfy’s automated identity verification solutions to augment security and simplify user onboarding, scaling conversion rates and offering a more efficient registration process. Evemo focuses on the mobility industry, offering solutions that allow operators to manage cars, bikes, scooters, and other shared options through a single app. By implementing a modular approach, hardware integrations, and customisable solutions based on diverse needs from rural e-bike programmes to urban car-sharing. The company aims to support a range of mobility services and ensure efficient experiences for customers globally.











The partnership with Evemo comes just a week after iDenfy joined forces with Business Arena to increase the latter’s security measures and optimise its onboarding processes via its advanced identity verification (IDV) and AML solutions. Adopting iDenfy’s platform was set to enable Business Arena to introduce advanced technologies such as biometric and document verification, in turn automating compliance processes and ensuring that only legitimate customers could access its services.





Optimising the identity verification process

Evemo’s decision to select iDenfy can be attributed to the latter’s position within the EU, with the company facilitating GDPR-compliant data handling, in turn delivering a high level of data protection and privacy for users. Additionally, iDenfy provides an automated verification process that can be completed efficiently, substantially improving the user experience of Evemo’s sharing services. Besides automated processes, the company offers manual verification for cases that need increased attention, ensuring accuracy and reliability.

Furthermore, by implementing iDenfy’s flexible business model, Evemo can pay only for verified accounts, compared to other providers who charge for every onboarding operation. With iDenfy’s identity verification service, Evemo can optimise how it verifies driving licences and identity documents, allowing sharing customers to benefit from an augmented onboarding process. Through this automation, the company can further expand its operations and support its user base without compromising on security and compliance.

At the same time, the collaboration with iDenfy falls in line with Evemo’s commitment to facilitating the adoption of multimodal and connected mobility solutions while also making sustainability a priority. The company intends to develop sustainable, user-focused, and integrated mobility solutions that improve the mobility experience for communities worldwide.