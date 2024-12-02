iDenfy has partnered with Axiology, a capital markets infrastructure provider operating an integrated blockchain-based trading and settlement system.

The collaboration centres on improving secure digital onboarding by combining biometric identity verification with compliance screening, including politically exposed persons (PEPs) and adverse media checks.

Axiology operates a Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) Trading and Settlement System designed to support the full lifecycle of tokenized securities. Its infrastructure enables issuance, custody, trading, and settlement within a single permissioned blockchain environment. By reducing reliance on intermediaries, the platform aims to lower operational costs, improve settlement speed, and simplify cross-border capital market activity while maintaining regulatory alignment.

Automated KYC no longer optional

Financial institutions are under increasing pressure to meet consistent KYC standards as regulatory scrutiny continues to rise globally. At the same time, manual identity verification remains one of the biggest bottlenecks in onboarding. In-house checks are often slow, resource-intensive, and vulnerable to human error, which can lead to higher abandonment rates and rising compliance costs.

Studies show that up to 68% of consumers abandon online financial application onboarding at some point, often influenced by speed and complexity issues. Meanwhile, global compliance spending surpassed USD 270 billion annually, with identity verification and AML processes accounting for a growing share of that cost. Automated KYC solutions can reduce onboarding time by over 80% while improving detection accuracy and audit readiness.

iDenfy’s identity verification platform uses AI-driven document authentication combined with biometric face matching to confirm user identities in seconds. The system supports thousands of document types worldwide, including passports, national IDs, driver’s licenses, and residence permits. Verification accuracy reaches up to 99.9%, supported by an internal manual review layer for edge cases and higher-risk profiles.

iDenfy’s solution acts as a core layer within Axiology’s broader compliance framework, supporting sanctions screening, PEP databases, and adverse media monitoring sourced from trusted international datasets.