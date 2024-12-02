iDenfy signs partnership agreement with AMLYZE

iDenfy’s Referral Agreement helps its partners earn commissions while establishing better client relationships. By providing a well-tested identity verification and financial crime prevention software, AMLYZE will help expand its partner list and help other businesses ensure compliance across sectors.











Enabling mutual growth

Similar to iDenfy, AMLYZE offers a suite of SaaS solutions for combating financial crime, consisting of different modules for real-time and retrospective transaction monitoring, customer risk scoring, case management, and sanctions screening. AMLYZE’s experts have combined their technical, regulatory, product, and supervisory skills to help its clients grow their businesses while ensuring their risk exposure is well mitigated.

After recently updating its partner programme, iDenfy claims that the Referral Agreement is ideal for other fraud prevention companies or freelance consultants who have the same goal to ensure security and compliance with the help of cutting-edge technology. Consequently, with AMLYZE, iDenfy will collaborate and share their expert knowledge in this field. The partnership will benefit both enterprises by helping them expand their client base.

AMLYZE agrees with the benefits of this collaboration. Know Your Customer (KYC) and Know Your Business (KYB) are critical elements of successful customer onboarding for any financial institution and AMLYZE’s customers. iDenfy offers both, helping compliance processes. That’s why the synergies between these two organisations seem natural to AMLYZE.





A single source for fraud prevention solutions

In AMLYZE’s view, the collaboration with iDenfy will be the next step to bring tangible benefits to financial sector players looking for harmonised solutions from a single source.

Officials from AMLYZE said that they can now offer KYC/KYB solutions on top of their product for customers interested in fully integrated AML/CFT solutions. In addition, the partnership allows them to offer additional value, such as automated ongoing due diligence and perpetual KYC.





More information about AMLYZE

AMLYZE is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Regtech company offering different modules for real-time and retrospective transaction monitoring, customers risk scoring, case management, and sanctions screening. It supports fintech, neo-banks, virtual asset service providers, and any other (direct or indirect) AML/CFT subject businesses’ growth while ensuring their risk exposure is well mitigated.

