Leveraging iDenfy’s AI-driven identity verification suite integration, SpaceCore aims to improve platform security, align with global compliance requirements, and offer secure, user-friendly tools. The two companies have a shared commitment to speed, performance, and reliability, as well as compliance with global regulatory requirements and meeting the demands of their customers.











More about the announcement

SpaceCore is a hosting provider with data centres in multiple countries and offers scalable infrastructure designed for a diverse range of clients, including crypto node operators, startups, and enterprise-level organisations. Its mission is to build for performance and accessibility using advanced server capabilities and a user-friendly interface to make it easier for users to deploy and manage digital workloads.

Identity fraud cost victims USD 47 billion in the US in 2024, with a rise in false identity fraud, where fake or partially fabricated identities are used to access digital services. The hosting industry is particularly vulnerable to these scams, as fraudsters exploit weak verification systems to rent servers for illegal activities, such as DDoS attacks, phishing campaigns, and crypto scams.

SpaceVore’s decision to implement iDenfy’s suite was driven by security concerns and the adaptability of its verification solution, as iDenfy offers customisable flows that can be tailored to fit the company’s existing infrastructure. With support for low-code and no-code integrations and compatibility with a wide range of third-party platforms, the identity verification process was easily embedded into SpaceCore’s system.

The company chose iDenfy for its end-to-end identity verification solutions. Its software offers multiple user verification and onboarding flows, which are easily customisable to match SpaceCore’s needs and industry demands. With this, SpaceCore’s team is able to onboard larger customer volumes without creating a backlog. This also means implementing a global ID verification solution that accepts a wide range of identity documents from various countries and regions.